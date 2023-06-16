Raydium Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,911,594 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

