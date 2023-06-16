Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

