ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.95 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $619.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00292683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003977 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

