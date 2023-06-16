ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 79.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,290.36 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00293544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000385 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003983 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

