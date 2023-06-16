Region Group (RGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Region Group Price Performance

Get Region Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Mellowes 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Region Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.