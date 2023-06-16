Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 4.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

