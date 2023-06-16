Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $13.71 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.