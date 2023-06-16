Rempart Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 240,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 133.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

