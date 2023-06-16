ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 344,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 910,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.72.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

