Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Repligen and Acumen Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 6 0 2.75 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $208.56, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.75%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 21.58% 9.14% 6.87% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Repligen and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Repligen has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $801.54 million 11.25 $185.96 million $2.95 54.88 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 155.29 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -4.91

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

