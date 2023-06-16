ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.47. ResMed has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,276 shares of company stock worth $5,774,066 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

