Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.40 and its 200-day moving average is $479.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

