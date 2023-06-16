Reviewing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) & Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Bruker 11.89% 34.71% 10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bruker 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bruker has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than Revvity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.46 $569.18 million $7.68 15.32 Bruker $2.53 billion 4.37 $296.60 million $2.10 35.88

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Bruker. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bruker pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bruker has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bruker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bruker beats Revvity on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI BioSpin segment designs, manufactures, and distributes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI CALID segment includes the design and distribution of life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions, analytical and process analysis instruments, and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies and radiological/nuclear detectors for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) detection. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consist

