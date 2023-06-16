Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 65.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $687,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.