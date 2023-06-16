RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in RH were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Stock Up 2.5 %

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.06.

RH opened at $282.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

