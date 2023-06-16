Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,006.90 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $770,475.93 and approximately $10,006.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,491.26 or 1.00047632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014987 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,013.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

