RK Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up about 3.7% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

