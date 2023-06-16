RK Asset Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. National Western Life Group accounts for 13.7% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of National Western Life Group worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $386.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.32. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $427.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

