RK Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for 6.7% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

