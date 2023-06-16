Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 3.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.04. Approximately 3,904,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,126,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

