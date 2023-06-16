Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,236,922 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $69,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

