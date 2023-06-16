Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

