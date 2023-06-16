Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $495.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.81. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

