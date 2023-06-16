Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,999 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $101,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

