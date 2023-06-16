Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,373,499 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,373,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,285,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $283.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

