Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

