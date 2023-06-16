Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,135 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,125 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,507. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

