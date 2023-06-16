Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 44,298 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 44,298 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 9,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,133,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.