Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,424 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $783.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.93 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.