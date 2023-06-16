Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.84. 3,479,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

