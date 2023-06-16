Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

