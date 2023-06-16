Safe 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00019947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $106.06 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00105959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00034046 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.52563092 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

