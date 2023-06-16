SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $11,609.91 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,159.82 or 0.99954301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02196392 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,725.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

