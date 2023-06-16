Saltmarble One Day Volume Hits $45,963.63 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $136.10 million and approximately $45,963.63 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.40158926 USD and is down -27.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,287.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

