SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.47. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 57,865 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 656.3% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

