Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Price Performance

SSLZY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,120. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.