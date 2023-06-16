Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.21 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

