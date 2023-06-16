Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Stock Down 2.0 %
SAP stock opened at C$30.66 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.