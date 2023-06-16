Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Down 2.0 %

SAP stock opened at C$30.66 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.