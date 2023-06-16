Saugata Saha Sells 200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $399.98. 1,464,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,360. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $401.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.94 and a 200 day moving average of $353.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

