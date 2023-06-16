Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $216.91

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.91 and traded as high as $218.19. Schindler shares last traded at $218.19, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.67.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

