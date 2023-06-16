Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 3.63% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $495,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHG opened at $74.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

