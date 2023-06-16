Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2,886.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.45. 244,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,815. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

