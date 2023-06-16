Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. 1,190,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,831. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

