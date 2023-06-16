Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $258,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 172,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,266. Scilex has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

