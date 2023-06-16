Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

