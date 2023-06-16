Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 20.1 %

NASDAQ SCRMW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 280,112 shares in the last quarter.

