SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $16.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. SCSK has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

