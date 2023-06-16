Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Scully Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SRL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Scully Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
