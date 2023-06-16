Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scully Royalty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Scully Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.