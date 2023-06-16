Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.90. 68,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 98,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -12.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 679,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

