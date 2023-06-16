SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.10

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 732731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.30 ($1.04).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.